Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.54. 23,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

