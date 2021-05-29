Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NMI stock remained flat at $$11.62 during trading hours on Friday. 3,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
