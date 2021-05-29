Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NMI stock remained flat at $$11.62 during trading hours on Friday. 3,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.