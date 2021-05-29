NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.24 and a 200 day moving average of $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

