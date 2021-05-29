Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.31.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $116,417.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,537,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,266,853.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $611,438.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,102,835 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,647. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,683,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

