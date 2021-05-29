Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0703 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $105.42 million and $10.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.