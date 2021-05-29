Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 1,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCDGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

