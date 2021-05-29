OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

