Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after buying an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,750,000 after buying an additional 661,344 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.26 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $44,521 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

