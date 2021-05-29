Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

