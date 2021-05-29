Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

