Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.99% of Omnicom Group worth $1,434,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

