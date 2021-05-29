ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Down 5%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.94. Approximately 2,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

