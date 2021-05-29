Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $161.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

