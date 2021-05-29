OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 133,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,354. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.23. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

