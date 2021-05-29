One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.