OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,592,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36,039.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 481,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFT traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 2,302,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

