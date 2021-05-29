Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0060

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $113,044.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00080661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00914601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.48 or 0.09236309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00091255 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

