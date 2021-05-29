Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,187 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 725,013 shares valued at $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Wedbush cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

