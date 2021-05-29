Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 808.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

