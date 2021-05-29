Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 738,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

