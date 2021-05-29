Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VSS stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

