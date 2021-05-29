Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

