Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $2.71 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

