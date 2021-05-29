Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.