Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider John Beevers bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.16 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,549.50 ($35,392.50). Also, insider Sanjeev Gandhi 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

