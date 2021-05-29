OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.30 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $108.99 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00079476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00904602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.61 or 0.09212858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00091415 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,513,852 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

