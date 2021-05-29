OST (OST) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $212,701.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00875624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.09158760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00090175 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

