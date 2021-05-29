Ouroboros (OURO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182,553.94

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $182,553.94 and $2,416.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00318816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00200258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00777930 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

