Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head to Head Review

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group $418.69 million 0.48 $30.00 million N/A N/A Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.49 $5.19 million $1.05 4.26

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping.

Volatility & Risk

Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Overseas Shipholding Group and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.09%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group -2.75% -2.95% -0.90% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Overseas Shipholding Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

