Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Eric Glen Nickle Sells 1,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eric Glen Nickle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $151,000.00.
Shares of OSTK stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $15,571,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
