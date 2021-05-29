Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Eric Glen Nickle Sells 1,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Glen Nickle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overstock.com alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $151,000.00.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $15,571,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.