Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.23

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.23 and last traded at $95.37, with a volume of 188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

