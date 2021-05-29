P. Michael Miller Sells 22,768 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $254,546.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 24,327 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $253,487.34.

On Thursday, May 20th, P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $193,864.10.

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

VRA stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $385.90 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

