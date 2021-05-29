Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

