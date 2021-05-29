Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells $970,875.00 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,526,000. SB Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after acquiring an additional 669,334 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,785,000 after acquiring an additional 228,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

