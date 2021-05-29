Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Pamela R. Klyn Buys 1,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.