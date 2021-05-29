PayPie Price Tops $0.0326 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $196.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00079770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00907748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.86 or 0.09241568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00091491 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.