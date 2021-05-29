Peel Hunt Raises Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,430

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,470.33 ($32.28).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,939 ($38.40) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The company has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,841.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,428.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

