Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPI. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

LON SPI opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £984.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

