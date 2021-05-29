Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

GOG stock opened at GBX 1,239 ($16.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £534.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,295.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Go-Ahead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.