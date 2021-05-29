Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.41

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.41 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 19.15 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 702,679 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDG. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. The stock has a market cap of £258.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.