PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $12.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 114,324 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

