Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) versus Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Head-To-Head Review

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Secoo alerts:

This table compares Secoo and Petco Health and Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $986.70 million 0.18 $22.27 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.04 -$26.48 million $0.23 98.48

Secoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo 0.49% 1.41% 0.54% Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Secoo and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 6 0 2.60

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $29.11, indicating a potential upside of 28.53%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Secoo.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Secoo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited has a strategic alliance with Parkson Group. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 1,500 pet care centers in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.