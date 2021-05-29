PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce sales of $305.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.17 million and the lowest is $296.30 million. PetIQ posted sales of $266.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $959.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,566 shares of company stock worth $61,441,572 over the last 90 days. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 411,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,936. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

