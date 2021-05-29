PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.19 ($0.04). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,917,735 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The company has a market capitalization of £30.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

