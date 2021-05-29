PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 49,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,334. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
