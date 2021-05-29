PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 49,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,334. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 157,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

