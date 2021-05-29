Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $224,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $17.16 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -858.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

