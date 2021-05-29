Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

ALNY stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock worth $5,328,126 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

