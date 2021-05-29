Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 982 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of AMT opened at $255.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.09. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

