Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PLAB opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

