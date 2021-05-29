Pi Financial Weighs in on Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Pi Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.98 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$2.18.

In other news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 62,200 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,450 shares in the company, valued at C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

